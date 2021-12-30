Halifax police ask for public’s help with investigation into vehicle-pedestrian collision
Halifax Regional Police is asking the public for help locating a driver in connection with a vehicle-pedestrian collision in Halifax earlier this month.
At about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, police responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Fenwick and South Park streets.
Police say the pedestrian was crossing South Park Street in a marked crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle travelling on South Park Street.
“The driver did not stop and left the area after striking the pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,” reads a release from the Halifax Regional Police.
Police say the vehicle was described as a white sedan and that is only description available at this time.
Anyone who was in the area and has information or video in relation to the collision is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 31-Jan. 2CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the New Year's weekend.
-
Eight stories that caught readers’ attention in 2021CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight stories that caught our readers’ attention in 2021.
-
Alohagate, Open For Summer, UCP fractures: A recap of 2021 in Alberta politicsUnlike in previous years, Alberta's premier declined a request for a year-end interview with CTV News. Nonetheless, here is a recap of some of the biggest political stories of 2021.
-
Year end interview with Mayor Jyoti GondekCTV news anchor Tara Nelson sat down with mayor Jyoti Gondek to talk about her post-pandemic vision for the city in her year end interview.
-
Slovakian goalie calls world juniors 'a joke,' criticizes organizers, COVID protocolsSlovakia's goaltender at the world junior hockey championship says that this year's tournament was “a joke.”
-
EPS homicide detectives take over investigation into human remains found in Strathcona CountyThe Edmonton Police Service is taking over the investigation into human remains discovered in Strathcona County on Monday
-
Consider other options before putting your Christmas tree to the curb in North BayIf you put your Christmas tree at the curb in North Bay, it won’t be picked up. Instead, the city is asking people to drop them off at the public works yard.
-
North Bay’s mayor and deputy mayor look ahead to 2022The calendar is flipping to 2022 and with it comes changes at the municipal level in North Bay.
-
One year later: Waterloo Region's COVID-19 vaccination rolloutSince the start of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, more than 1,069,000 doses have been administered in Waterloo Region. We take a look back at the year-long effort.