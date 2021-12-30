Halifax police ask for public’s help with investigation into vehicle-pedestrian collision

Halifax Regional Police is asking the public for help locating a driver in connection with a vehicle-pedestrian collision in Halifax earlier this month.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, police responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Fenwick and South Park streets.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing South Park Street in a marked crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle travelling on South Park Street.

“The driver did not stop and left the area after striking the pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,” reads a release from the Halifax Regional Police.

Police say the vehicle was described as a white sedan and that is only description available at this time.

Anyone who was in the area and has information or video in relation to the collision is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).