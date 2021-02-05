Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who they say was involved in a sexual assault incident in Halifax on Thursday.

Around 12:10 p.m., police say a man approached a teenage male on a walking trail in the area of the 200 block of Thomas Raddall Drive. According to police, the man allegedly tried to touch the teenager, who was not known to him, in a sexual manner.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, 60 to 70 years old, medium build, 5'8'', and balding with grey hair on the sides of his head. He was wearing a blue hooded jacket, jeans, and black sneakers or boots at the time of the incident, and was driving a grey Kia sedan.

Anyone with information about the man or incident, or who has video from the area, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.