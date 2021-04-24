Halifax police bust 'large social gathering,' ticket 22 people

Halifax police say they ticketed 22 people for violating the Health Protection Act at a large gathering.

On Friday around 1 a.m., police say they responded to a “large social gathering” on Jubilee Road in Halifax that was exceeding provincial gathering limits.

52 new cases; 201 active cases; 5 people in hospital and community spread. Meanwhile, at least one large group of people chose to gather in Halifax. Come on, people! Public health restrictions need to be followed to beat this virus. Please consider your loved ones and community!!

Twenty-two people were handed a summary offence ticket, each carrying a fine of $1,000.

Halifax Regional Police add they encourage everyone to educate themselves about public health measures, and follow them.