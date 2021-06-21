Halifax police charge 29-year-old man with drug trafficking

A 29-year-old man is facing several charges of drug trafficking after police searched an address in Halifax on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police says on June 18, officers searched an address in the 2000-block of Agricola Street in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.

Police say they arrested a 29-year-old man at the scene and seized a quantity of drugs including cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, hydromorphone and clonazepam as well as a quantity of cash.

The man was released to appear in court at a later date to face charges of:

Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession for the purpose of distributing of cannabis

Possession for the purpose of selling cannabis

Possession of property obtained by crime

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.