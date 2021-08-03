Halifax police charge Dartmouth massage therapist with sexual assault
Halifax police say investigators with its Sexual Assault Investigation Team (SAIT) have charged a man in connection with sexual assaults alleged to have occurred between 2017 and 2019.
Police say they received a report on April 12, 2021 of an alleged sexual assault that had occurred in Dartmouth by a massage therapist during appointments. As a result of the investigation, SAIT members arrested the man on Tuesday.
Halifax police said in a news release that Trevor Jordan Stevens, 34, was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Tuesday to face one count each of sexual assault and aggravated assault.
"Out of respect and concern for the victim’s privacy and wellbeing, we are not releasing any further details regarding the incident," Halifax police said in a news release.
