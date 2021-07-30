Halifax police charge man after deliberate fire near Canada Games Centre

Police say they have charged a man connected to an arson investigation in Halifax Thursday.

Around 4:15 p.m., police responded, along with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, to a wooded area near Thomas Raddall Drive, by the Canada Games Centre.

There was a brush fire and investigators confirmed it was deliberately set.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man, was arrested without incident in the area a short time later.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face one count each of arson and mischief.