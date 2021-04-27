iHeartRadio

Halifax police charge man after downtown shooting

A 38-year-old man was arrested Monday night after police responded to a report of a shooting in downtown Halifax. (Photo: Carl Pomeroy / CTV Atlantic)

Police have charged a 37-year-old man in relation to shooting in downtown Halifax Monday night.

Enrico Jamil Upshaw was arrested on April 26 after police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3000 block of Barrington Street around 9:45 p.m., according to police.

Officers say they located a 35-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gun shot wound.

Upshaw was arrested by officers at a nearby residence. A search was conducted of a residence and a vehicle, and officers seized multiple firearms and ammunition.

The 37-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Tuesday to face charges of:

  • Attempt to commit murder       
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Discharging firearm with intent
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Unsafe Storage contrary to regulations x 5
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm x 3
  • Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized x 3
  • Possession of restricted/ prohibited firearm with ammunition x 5 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.