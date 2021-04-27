Halifax police charge man after downtown shooting
Police have charged a 37-year-old man in relation to shooting in downtown Halifax Monday night.
Enrico Jamil Upshaw was arrested on April 26 after police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3000 block of Barrington Street around 9:45 p.m., according to police.
Officers say they located a 35-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gun shot wound.
Upshaw was arrested by officers at a nearby residence. A search was conducted of a residence and a vehicle, and officers seized multiple firearms and ammunition.
The 37-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Tuesday to face charges of:
- Attempt to commit murder
- Pointing a firearm
- Discharging firearm with intent
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Unsafe Storage contrary to regulations x 5
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm x 3
- Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized x 3
- Possession of restricted/ prohibited firearm with ammunition x 5
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.