Halifax police charge man and woman after search turns up drugs, weapon

Police say a man and woman are facing charges after officers seized drugs and a weapon from a home in Halifax .

Halifax Regional Police’s quick response unit pulled over a vehicle on Bell Road in relation to an ongoing investigation around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say they arrested and man and woman inside safely.

A short time later, the officers from the unit and investigators from the liquor enforcement section searched a home on Cogswell Street in Halifax.

Police say they seized:

cocaine

fentanyl

a prohibited weapon

a quantity of cash

The man, 37, was due in Halifax provincial court Friday and faced the following charges:

possession of a weapon contrary to order

failing to comply with a probation order

three counts of failing to comply with a release order

two counts of failing to appear in court

possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of a prohibited weapon knowing it is unauthorized

The force says he will return to court later on to face two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The woman, 34, is due in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face the following charges: