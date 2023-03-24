Halifax police charge man and woman after search turns up drugs, weapon
Police say a man and woman are facing charges after officers seized drugs and a weapon from a home in Halifax .
Halifax Regional Police’s quick response unit pulled over a vehicle on Bell Road in relation to an ongoing investigation around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say they arrested and man and woman inside safely.
A short time later, the officers from the unit and investigators from the liquor enforcement section searched a home on Cogswell Street in Halifax.
Police say they seized:
- cocaine
- fentanyl
- a prohibited weapon
- a quantity of cash
The man, 37, was due in Halifax provincial court Friday and faced the following charges:
- possession of a weapon contrary to order
- failing to comply with a probation order
- three counts of failing to comply with a release order
- two counts of failing to appear in court
- possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
- possession of a prohibited weapon knowing it is unauthorized
The force says he will return to court later on to face two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The woman, 34, is due in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face the following charges:
- possession for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
- possession of a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized