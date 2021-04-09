Halifax police charge man for stunting as part of crackdown on speeding

Halifax Regional Police charged a man with driving more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit in Halifax on Friday.

"At approximately 11 a.m. a member of the Traffic Unit observed a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Bayers Road in Halifax," police said in a news release. "The officer captured the vehicle’s speed at 118 km/h in a 50 km/h zone."

Police say they gave a ticket to a 64-year-old Lower Sackville, N.S., man and charged him with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit. In addition, the man was suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle he was driving was seized and impounded.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

Halifax Regional Police say they issued 74 tickets for speeding and other motor vehicle-related offences over the last two days.

Members from the HRP Traffic Unit issued 74 summary offence tickets on Wednesday and Thursday, including 14 for speeding and 60 for other offences, including no insurance, expired plates, using a cell phone, bald tires, tinted windows and failed safety inspections.