Halifax police charge man in relation to stabbing incident

Halifax Regional Police has charged a man in connection to a stabbing that happened over the weekend.

Around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 1000 block of Brunswick Street after receiving a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old man who they say had been stabbed.

The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Ronald Kevin Belong, 26, was arrested in the area. He was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday to face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and resist/ obstruct police.