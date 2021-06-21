Halifax police charge man with attempted murder in connection with stabbing

Police in Halifax have charged a 45-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that occurred in the city’s north end on Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 5:20 p.m. on June 19, officers responded to a report of stabbing in the 2000 block of Gottingen Street.

Police say a 56-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment of what were believed to be life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers arrested the suspect in the area a short time later.

Brian Stanley Knowles, 45, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Monday to face charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with a court order.

Investigators believe this was not a random incident.