Halifax police charge man with firearms, driving offences after chase

A 26-year-old man is facing several charges after an incident that occurred early Monday morning in north end Halifax.

Police say at approximately 12:15 a.m. on June 28, patrol officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Barrington Street.

According to police, the driver did not stop and turned on to Rector Street where the vehicle came to a stop after striking a stop sign. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. Officers arrested the driver a short distance from the vehicle and seized a quantity of alcohol, a rifle and magazines.

Jared Alexander Taylor, 26, was appeared in Halifax Provincial Court Monday to face charges of: