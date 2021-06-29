Halifax police charge man with firearms, driving offences after chase
A 26-year-old man is facing several charges after an incident that occurred early Monday morning in north end Halifax.
Police say at approximately 12:15 a.m. on June 28, patrol officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Barrington Street.
According to police, the driver did not stop and turned on to Rector Street where the vehicle came to a stop after striking a stop sign. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. Officers arrested the driver a short distance from the vehicle and seized a quantity of alcohol, a rifle and magazines.
Jared Alexander Taylor, 26, was appeared in Halifax Provincial Court Monday to face charges of:
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- unauthorized possession of firearm
- possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- three counts of possession of weapon or ammunition contrary to a court order
- flight from police
- dangerous operation
- resist arrest
- impaired operation of a conveyance
- impaired operation of a conveyance over 80 mg%
- two counts of breach of a court order