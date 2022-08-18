Halifax police charge man with impaired driving, drug and weapons offences

A 31-year-old man is facing impaired driving, drug and weapons-related charges after a single-vehicle crash in Halifax Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police were called to Old Sambro Road around 8:45 p.m. after a vehicle landed in a ditch with one person trapped inside.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, they removed the driver from the vehicle and arrested him for impaired driving. Officers also found a loaded sawed-off shotgun in the backseat, and seized a quantity of cocaine from the vehicle.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Cody John Poole, 31, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday to face the following charges: