Halifax police charge man with impaired driving, drug and weapons offences
CTV News Atlantic Reporter
Suzette Belliveau
A 31-year-old man is facing impaired driving, drug and weapons-related charges after a single-vehicle crash in Halifax Wednesday night.
Halifax Regional Police were called to Old Sambro Road around 8:45 p.m. after a vehicle landed in a ditch with one person trapped inside.
Police say when officers arrived on scene, they removed the driver from the vehicle and arrested him for impaired driving. Officers also found a loaded sawed-off shotgun in the backseat, and seized a quantity of cocaine from the vehicle.
The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
Cody John Poole, 31, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday to face the following charges:
- Operation of a conveyance while impaired
- Possession of a firearm contrary to court order (x 2)
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
- Unsafe handling of a firearm
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
- Possession of cocaine
