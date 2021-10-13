Halifax police charge man with sexual offences involving a youth
Halifax police say they have charged a man in relation to a sexual assault that occurred in Dartmouth earlier this year.
"On Sept. 22, police received a report that a man had sexually assaulted a youth with whom he was acquainted between June and September of 2021," Halifax Regional Police said in a news release. "During that time, the man was also in contact with the victim and other youths under the age of 16, which was in violation of his prohibition order."
Investigators with Halifax's Sexual Assault Investigation Team (SAIT) say they arrested 76-year-old Carl Richard Nielsen without incident on Tuesday.
Police say Nielsen was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Wednesday to face charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, and breachof prohibition order.
