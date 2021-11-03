Halifax police charge man with stunting

Halifax police say they have issued 48 tickets for speeding and other vehicle-related offences on Tuesday, including ticketing one driver for stunting.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Nov. 2, a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 118 near Exit 13. Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 156 km/hr in an 100 km/hr zone.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

Police say the driver had his vehicle seized and towed, and has been suspended from driving for one week.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

Police say they issued 47 other summary offence tickets to drivers between Wednesday and Friday– 14 for speeding and 33 for other offences including no insurance, invalid inspections and expired plates.