Halifax police charge man, woman with drug trafficking after search

A 25-year-old man and 28-year-old woman are facing several drug trafficking charges after police searched an address in Halifax on Monday.

Halifax Regional Police say on May 17, officers obtained a warrant to search a address on Supreme Court in the Fairview neighbourhood, in relation to an ongoing investigation.

During the search, police say they seized a quantity of cocaine, approximately 20 lbs. of cannabis, over $39,000 and body armour.

A 25-year-old man, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:

  • Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of illicit cannabis
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

A 28-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:

  • Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of illicit cannabis
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
  • Fail to comply with condition of a release order

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.