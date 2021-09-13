Halifax police charge man, woman with outstanding warrants

Police in Halifax, N.S. have charged a man and woman with several offences after issuing warrants for their arrests earlier this month.

On Sept. 1, Halifax Regional Police issued a pair of arrest warrants for 46-year-old Jason Roy Morgan and 46-year-old Excie Priscilla Brady.

Police say at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers located a stolen motor vehicle in the area of Peakview Way in Bedford. According to police, Morgan and Brady were the sole occupants of the vehicle and were arrested at the scene.

Morgan is facing the following charges in relation to six incidents that occurred between May 25 and Sept. 10, 2021:

Six counts of break and enter

Two counts of possession of break tools

Three counts of theft under $5,000

Theft over $5,000

Three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

Two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000

Two counts of flight from police

Two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to comply with a probation order

10 counts of failure to comply with an undertaking

Brady is facing the following charges in relation to three incidents that occurred between August 1 and Sept. 10, 2021:

Two counts of break and enter

Two counts of possession of break tools

Theft under $5,000

Theft over $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000

Three counts of failure to comply with conditions

Six counts of failure to comply with an undertaking

Both are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday.

Police say the investigations are ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.

Anyone who has information on incidents believed to be related to the two persons is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.