Halifax police charge man, woman with several weapons offences following search of Dartmouth, N.S. property

Halifax Regional Police has charged a man and woman with multiple weapons offences in connection to a search in Dartmouth, N.S. Friday morning.

Police say investigators in the Guns and Gangs Unit of the Integrated Special Enforcement Section, along with members from the Emergency response Team, conducted a search of an address on Albro Lake Road in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Investigators arrested a man and a woman and seized two shotguns and ammunition, according to police.

A 32-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:

two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

two counts of improper storage of a firearm

two counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

two counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Police did not release the name of the woman.

Robert Bernard Bailey, 51, was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Friday to face charges of:

two counts of careless use of a firearm

two counts of improper storage of a firearm

two counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

two counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

possession of a loaded restricted firearm

breach of probation

Anyone with information about illegal firearms is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.