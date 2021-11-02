Halifax police charge man, youth with weapons and drug offences

Police have charged a 20-year-old man and 16-year-old with weapons and drug offences in relation to an incident in Dartmouth, N.S. last week.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a weapons complaint involving a group of people firing what were believed to be BB guns at another person in the area of Brompton Road in Dartmouth.

Police say their investigation led them to a residence in Highfield Drive in Dartmouth, where they arrested 10 people at the residence shortly after midnight.

Police say they searched the residence and seized a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis and psilocybin as well as various pills, in excess of $12,000 and three replica firearms.

A 20-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:

Pointing a firearm

Use of a firearm in commission of an offence

Careless use of a weapon

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution

A 16-year-old is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:

Pointing a firearm

Use of a firearm in commission of an offence

Careless use of a weapon

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Police say the other eight people arrested were released without charges.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.