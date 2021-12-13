Halifax police charge Quebec woman with fraud

Halifax police have charged a woman from Quebec with fraud in relation to an incident in the city on the weekend.

On Dec. 11, police responded to the TD Canada Trust Bank in Bedford for a report of a woman attempting to open a bank account using fraudulent information.

Police say the woman was arrested at the scene, where she continued to provide false information regarding her identity while in custody.

The 18-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of fraud under $5,000 and obstruction of a peace officer.