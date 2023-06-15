Halifax police charge teen for allegedly assaulting a transit driver

Police in Halifax say a teen has been charged with assault following an incident on a bus in Dartmouth, N.S., earlier this month.

Around noon on June 2, police say two teenagers boarded a bus from a stop in the 100 block of Wyse Road, and sat next to a transit driver who was riding the bus as a passenger.

The teens began to harass the transit driver, police say, and one of the teens assaulted him before both got off the bus and fled by foot.

A 16-year-old was arrested without incident Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in youth court to face one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The president of Halifax’s transit union said last month that assaults against operators are on the rise.

Shane O’Leary is calling for ramped up security measures and protection to keep operators safe on the job.

“Since the start of November last year, I think I’ve recorded 28 serious assaults or threats to life,” O’Leary, president of ATU 508 union, said in late May.

