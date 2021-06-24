Halifax police charge three men, two women with drug trafficking and weapon offences after search

Three men and two women are facing several charges related to drug trafficking and possession of weapons, after police searched a residence in downtown Halifax on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police says on June 23, investigators in the Guns and Gangs Unit of the Integrated Special Enforcement Section obtained a warrant for an address in downtown Halifax in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Police say during their search of the residence, officers seized a quantity of cocaine, codeine pills, over $1,000 in cash and a loaded pistol.

Two men, ages 48 and 25, and two women, ages 23 and 22, are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:

Careless use of a firearm

Unsafe storage contrary to regulations

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence

Two counts of possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking

Production of a controlled substance

A third man, 24-year-old Derrick Anthony Sealy, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Thursday to face the charges listed above, as well as two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition while prohibited.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.