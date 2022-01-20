Halifax police charge two drivers with stunting

Halifax Regional Police has charged two drivers in connection with two separate stunting incidents.

Police first spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 118 in Dartmouth around 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 150 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

A little over an hour later, police say a member observed a vehicle’s speed at 125 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Highway 102 in Halifax.

Police charged and ticketed both drivers – a 29-year-old man and a 57-year-old man – for stunting under Nova Scotia’s Motor Vehicle Act.

Both men were suspended from driving for one week and their vehicles were seized and impounded.

A stunting charge is automatically laid in Nova Scotia when a driver is caught travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

In Nova Scotia, the fine for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.