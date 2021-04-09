Halifax police charge two men for robbery
Halifax Regional Police have charged two men in connection with a robbery that occurred earlier this week in Dartmouth.
On Wednesday, police responded to robbery that had occurred on Hastings Drive in Dartmouth.
"Two men held another man against his will, assaulted him and took his property," police said in a news release. "The victim was able to escape and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries."
Police say they searched another home in the 200 block of Hastings Drive on Thursday evening and arrested two men without incident.
These two men were scheduled to appear Dartmouth Provincial Court on Friday:
Daniel Mader, 37, of Dartmouth, faces charges of:
- forcible confinement
- three counts of assault with a weapon
- uttering threats to cause death
- three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- robbery with an offensive weapon
Cory Alexander Gero, 38, of Dartmouth, faces charges of:
- forcible confinement
- assault with a weapon
- two counts of uttering threats to cause death
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- robbery with an offensive weapon