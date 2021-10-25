Halifax police charge two men in relation to a break-in at a Dartmouth business

Halifax Regional Police has charged two men in relation to a break and enter at a business in Dartmouth this weekend.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to an intrusion alarm at GBS Technologies located at 202 Brownlow Ave.

According to police, two men broke the window in the front door, took electronic accessories and fled the area.

Police say they arrested the two suspects in a vehicle that was travelling on Highway 118.

A 40-year-old man and a 54-year-old man are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of break and enter and possession of a weapon.