Halifax police charge two men, one woman with drug trafficking

Police have charged three people with offences in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police says on July 9, officers searched an address in the 200 block of the Bedford Highway and two storage lockers in Bayers Lake in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.

Police say they arrested two men and a woman, and seized a quantity of cocaine, pills, ammunition and cash.

A 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were released to appear in court at a later date to face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Adam Charles Diggs, 37, has been charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of ammunition contrary to a court order.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.