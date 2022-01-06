Woman charged with stunting after speed clocked at 58 km/h over the limit: Halifax Regional Police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
A 41-year-old woman is facing a stunting charge after police clocked her vehicle going 58 km/h over the posted speed limit Thursday morning.
At approximately 10 a.m., police observed a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 inbound near Bayers Road in Halifax.
According to police, the officer observed the vehicle's speed at 108 km/h in a 50 km/h speed zone.
The driver was ticketed for stunting – a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.
The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.
The woman was also suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle she was driving was seized and impounded.
-
Record home prices continue to ruseReal estate prices continued to soar closing out 2021 according to the London/St. Thomas Association of Realtors.
-
Alberta parents and students grapple with in-person learningAs the winter break extension ends this week, parents and students are left with a tough choice: return in person or continue with remote learning.
-
Shooting in Sunalta leaves one dead, homicide unit investigatingThe Calgary police homicide unit is investigating a shooting that took the life of a man in the southwest neighbourhood of Sunalta on Thursday afternoon.
-
Motorist shot and injured during incident in northeast CalgaryA man is in hospital in stable condition after officials say another driver shot him following an altercation.
-
New Year's Eve death ruled homicideThe death of a man in an Alberta Avenue home on New Year's Eve was a homicide, Edmonton police said on Thursday.
-
Renfrew County's top doctor calls for an end to verbal abuse of frontline health care workersRenfrew County's medical officer of health has issued a plea on behalf of frontline healthcare workers.
-
Rally held in support of Caesars Windsor workersDana Dunphy, Unifor Local 444 Chairperson for Caesars Windsor workers, made a plea to Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk Thursday, “Irek, on behalf of my membership I need you to push your federal government.
-
Immunocompromised Maritimers remain vigilant nearly two years into COVID-19 pandemicNearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, fatigue from both the virus and restrictions put in place by health officials to protect the public has been weighing heavy on just about everyone. But for the percentage of the population living with compromised immunity, giving in to that fatigue simply isn’t an option.
-
Waterloo Region's thriving tech sector a legacy of BlackBerry's successBlackBerry may have ended service for its legacy devices, but the Waterloo tech giant’s past success is being credited for inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs and thriving tech sector.