Halifax police conduct morning search operation Saturday

Halifax Regional Police conducted a search operation early Saturday morning that closed some roads to traffic.

The search took place in the 5600 block of North Street, closing the road between Belle Aire Terrace and Agricola Street.

The area has since reopened to traffic.

Police didn't release details of the event however, said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

