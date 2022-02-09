Halifax police continue search for suspect after three women sprayed with sensory irritant

Police are continuing to investigate three separate assaults where a man sprayed three different women with a sensory irritant in Halifax, N.S., last year.

On Dec. 8, 2021 around 5:30 p.m., police got a report of an incident that had occurred 15 minutes earlier in the 1700 block of Market Street.

“A man approached a man and a woman in a parkade and sprayed a sensory irritant at the woman. The suspect then fled the area on foot,” says the Halifax Regional Police in a news release.

Later that night around 6:07 p.m., police responded to two more incidents of a man spraying a woman with a sensory irritant. One incident occurred in the area of Market and Sackville streets and the other occurred on Prince Street, between Barrington and Grafton streets.

In both cases, the man sprayed the sensory irritant at the woman as he walked passed her.

Police say the suspect was not known to the victims. He is described as a white man, approximately 5-foot-10-inches to six feet tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a black parka with beige fur around the hood, jeans and a dark colored face mask. In the last two incidents, he appeared to be listening to loud music playing from his phone.

Anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the incidents is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477.