Halifax police continue to seek answers into disappearance of man 20 years later
Halifax Regional Police continues to investigate the disappearance of a man two decades after he went missing.
Bruce Andrew Forbes was 37 years old and living on Lansdowne Drive in Halifax at the time of his disappearance.
He was last seen at a Regent Road residence on July 16, 2002. His wife reported him missing the following day.
Investigators say the circumstances surrounding Forbes’ disappearance are suspicious and foul play is suspected.
"We hope that the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know. It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation," said Halifax Regional Police Cst. John MacLeod in a news release.
The case is part of Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
