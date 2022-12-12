Halifax police continue to seek information related to 1997 disappearance of Daniel Baker
Halifax Regional Police continues to investigate the disappearance of Daniel Baker who went missing 25 years ago.
Baker was last seen leaving a residence on Preston Street in Halifax around 11 p.m. on Dec. 12, 1997.
Police say he was going to a restaurant on Quinpool Road, but they haven’t been able to confirm whether he made it to his destination.
At the time of his disappearance, Baker was 40 years old. He was described as six-foot-one, about 155 pounds, with short dark blonde hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.
He was wearing a dark blue, red and white dress shirt, blue jeans, a black suede jacket, white Reebok sneakers and black leather gloves.
Today, Baker would be 65 years old.
Police say Baker alternated his residency between Halifax and Bridgewater for many years before moving back to Halifax in July 1997.
Baker’s disappearance is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.
Anyone with information on Baker's disappearance is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016.
