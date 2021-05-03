Halifax police fine 10 people for illegal gathering after being called to home for weapons complaint

Police in Halifax ticketed 10 people for failing to follow the Health Protection Act after responding to a report of a man pointing a firearm at a residence Sunday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on May 2, Halifax Regional Police responded to weapons complaint at a residence in the 100-200 block of Old Sambro Road in Halifax.

Police say the incident began when a report was made that a man was seen pointing a firearm.

No criminal charges were laid, but as a result of the investigation, police determined that 10 people "not all belonging to the home" were gathered in violation of the Health Protection Act.

As a result, 10 adults were ticketed and fined $2,000.

Halifax Regional Police remind the public that individuals, businesses and organizations that do not follow gathering limits, social distancing guidelines and self-isolation requirements, will now face fines of $2,000 for individuals and $7,500 for businesses and organizations.