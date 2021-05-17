Halifax police give tickets to restaurants, store employee for failing to follow Health Protection Act

Halifax Regional Police charged two restaurants and two employees of a store on the weekend for failing to comply with public health regulations.

The owners of two Halifax restaurants each received a summary offence ticket that comes with a $11,622.50 fine under section 71 (1) (a) of the Health Protection Act.

Police say they also gave tickets to employees at a store in Halifax who were operating contrary to regulations set out in the Health Protection Act.

"Police observed staff not wearing masks while working in the store," Halifax Regional Police wrote in a news release.

Officers gave each of the employees a summary offence ticket for $2,422 under section 71 (1) (b) of the Health Protection Act.

"HRP is reminding everyone to follow the current public health measures related to the COVID-19 emergency," police wrote in a news release. "We strongly advise members of the public to continue to educate themselves on these public health directives and COVID-19 enforcement measures, including those related to illegal gatherings and associated fines, at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/. Enforcement of these restrictions remains a vital part of the overall strategy to curb the pandemic. We all must follow the rules and do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities."