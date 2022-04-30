iHeartRadio

Halifax police guns and gangs unit, ERT execute search warrant Saturday

Halifax police say members of its guns and gangs unit and emergency response team conducted a search warrant in Halifax Saturday morning.

According to a news release, the raid happed in the area of Chelsea Lane in Clayton Park.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

At 12:15 p.m. Saturday, police said they are no longer on the scene and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

