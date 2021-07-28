Halifax police hand out 41 tickets for speeding and other vehicle-related offences

It's been a busy week so far for the the Halifax Regional Police Traffic Unit, which has handed out 41 tickets for speeding and other motor vehicle-related offences in a little more than two days.

Halifax police say they've given out 23 speeding tickets and 18 tickets for other offences, including not having insurance, driving with expired plates, and not having a valid license.

"In a continued effort to address traffic safety issues and educate citizens on the rules of the road, our officers focus on distracted driving and speed enforcement," Halifax police said in a news release. "We all have a role to play in keeping our roads safe."