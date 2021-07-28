Halifax police hand out 41 tickets for speeding and other vehicle-related offences
Staff
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca
It's been a busy week so far for the the Halifax Regional Police Traffic Unit, which has handed out 41 tickets for speeding and other motor vehicle-related offences in a little more than two days.
Halifax police say they've given out 23 speeding tickets and 18 tickets for other offences, including not having insurance, driving with expired plates, and not having a valid license.
"In a continued effort to address traffic safety issues and educate citizens on the rules of the road, our officers focus on distracted driving and speed enforcement," Halifax police said in a news release. "We all have a role to play in keeping our roads safe."
-
Barrie tornado prompts calls for hurricane straps to protect homes in severe weatherFollowing the EF2 tornado in the south end of Barrie that left a trail of destruction so damaging it could take years to rebuild, experts are now questioning the strength of Ontario's building code.
-
Saskatoon woman 'fighting for her life' after motorcycle T-bone accidentOn July 16, Joanne Dashney was on the back of a motorcycle with her partner when they were T-boned by a car while driving on a highway near Yorkton.
-
Edmonton is increasingly naturalizing green spaces. Here's what that meansThe city hopes to bring greater awareness to the importance of Edmonton’s Naturalization Program.
-
Kids Christian Hockey League shuts down in Brockville; equipment to be given away Thursday nightAfter 25 years helping children learn the game, the Kids Christian Hockey League in Brockville is folding, and they are giving back to the community one final time.
-
ZZ Top: Bearded bassist Dusty Hill dies in his sleep at 72ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, one of the Texas blues trio's bearded figures, died at his Houston home, the band announced Wednesday on Facebook. He was 72.
-
How the Edmonton Heritage Festival will go forward this weekend with health measuresThe 48th annual Edmonton Heritage Festival is set to kick off on Saturday.
-
Vancouver Island adds 8 new cases as COVID-19 surge continuesHealth officials identified eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.
-
EPS searching for attackers, car in targeted shooting near downtownThe Edmonton Police Service is searching for four people after a man was shot at a temporary shelter near 99 Street and 106 Avenue Tuesday morning.
-
New Winnipeg police robot, officer training for protests among programs receiving provincial dollarsThe Winnipeg police are set to receive more than $611,000 through criminal forfeiture program—with a large chunk of the money going toward a new police robot that looks like a dog.