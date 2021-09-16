Halifax police hand out tickets to two people for failing failing to self-isolate

Police issued three summary offence tickets in Halifax this week for failing to self-isolate as required by public health regulations.

Police say that on Tuesday and Wednesday they investigated reports that a 19-year-old woman and 20-year-old woman had not been self-isolating.

"Officers issued three summary offence tickets, two to the 19-year-old woman for two separate incidents and one to the 20-year-old woman," Halifax police said in a news release.

The tickets carry a fine of $2,000.

"HRP is reminding everyone to follow the current public health measures related to the COVID-19 emergency," the news release said. "We strongly advise members of the public to continue to educate themselves on these public health directives and COVID-19 enforcement measures at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/. Enforcement of these restrictions remains a vital part of the overall strategy to curb the pandemic."