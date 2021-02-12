Halifax Regional Police is asking for help identifying a driver in an alleged hit and run involving a police vehicle.

Just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 2, police say they tried to stop a car in a parking lot in the 200 block of Victoria Rd., Dartmouth.

HRP say as soon as they turned on their flashing emergency lights, the suspect tried to drive away, crashing into the back of a marked police vehicle.

Police say the vehicle then drove away “at a high rate of speed.” No officers were injured, and they decided not to chase the vehicle citing safety concerns.

Police describe the driver as a white man in late teens or early twenties, around 5’9, thin, with dark hair. They also say he was wearing a black and red Under Armour hoodie, with jeans, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers