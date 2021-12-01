Halifax police identify man involved in suspicious circumstances; no charges anticipated
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Maria Tobin
Halifax Regional Police has identified a man involved in a suspicious circumstance call in Dartmouth on Tuesday and say charges are not anticipated.
Around 8 a.m., police say they received a call where a man allegedly drove up to a 16-year-old walking on Sea King Drive and asked if the youth wanted a drive to the mall.
According to police, the youth said no and walked away, leading the man to drive away. The youth later told a trusted adult who reported the incident to police.
Police are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.
