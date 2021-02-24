Halifax Regional Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Wednesday afternoon in Dartmouth.

Police say that at approximately 1:15 p.m. a vehicle struck the McDonald’s restaurant at 645 Windmill Rd. "The vehicle struck the building and came to rest inside the restaurant striking a person who was seated inside," Halifax police said in a news release. "The patron inside the restaurant was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries."

Police say they arrested the driver.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the crash. The car has been towed away. Here is a look at the damage to the restaurant pic.twitter.com/TuwFRQVWgF