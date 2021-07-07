Halifax police investigate after dogs attack youths

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a pair of dog-attack incidents that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Fairview area of the city.

Police say they got a call at 4:45 p.m. that a youth had been attacked by three dogs on Evans Avenue.

"The youth was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries," Halifax Regional Police said in a news release.

Police say soon after, one of the dogs attacked another youth.

"EHS treated the youth at the scene. An officer was also attacked but was not injured," police said in the news release.

Police say animal services took the three dogs into custody.