Police are investigating after a man reportedly asked a child to get in his car in Bedford, Nova Scotia.

On Friday, at around 5:15 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to what it calls “suspicious circumstances” near Basinview Drive and Madison Drive.

Police say a caller reported a van pulled up alongside a boy and asked him to get in the car. Police say the boy did not know the man and ran to a nearby home for help, and the man drove away in an unknown direction.

The man is described as white, 40-50 years of age, clean-shaven, with short blond hair and a deep voice. The vehicle is described as a gold older model Ford van with rust.

“We commend the boy for doing the right thing by refusing to get into the vehicle, leaving the area and telling a trusted adult about the incident,” said Halifax Regional Police in a release issued at 10:25 p.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, police are asking the man or anyone with information concerning the incident or video from the area to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.