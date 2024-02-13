Halifax police investigate Barrington Street stabbing
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jacob Moore
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a stabbing that happened in Halifax Monday night.
Police say two men had an altercation with the victim at about 8:40 p.m. near the 2100 block of Barrington Street.
One of the men stabbed the victim, who was not known to them, and then fled on foot, according to a news release.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police describe the suspect with the knife as a man in his 40s, about six-feet-two-inches tall.
Police describe the other suspect as a white man in his 40s, with grey facial hair and wearing a green camouflage coat.
If anyone has information related to the incident, police ask they contact 902-490-5020 or reach out to Crime Stoppers.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Saskatoon teens vying for a prestigious national scholarshipThree Saskatoon high school students are in the running for a national award for giving back to their communities and leading by example.
-
Navigation hub for Edmonton's homeless has helped 300 people in first month: provinceA month after the Alberta government announced a new navigation centre to help encampment residents, the centre is being called a success.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking GreigThe NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
-
'Excited for new motivation': Jermarcus Hardrick reacts to signing in SaskatchewanOn Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a two-year contract.
-
New Petawawa, Ont. sign bylaw restricting local businessesA new bylaw in Petawawa, Ont., is restricting the ability for local businesses to advertise.
-
Orillia launches new supportive housing program to combat homelessnessThe City of Orillia is set to introduce a new temporary supportive rapid rehousing program, mirroring the one in operation on Rose Street in Barrie.
-
B.C. teacher charged with sexual exploitation, child luring over communication with studentA B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.
-
This is how people marked Pancake Tuesday in OttawaShrove Tuesday, also known as 'Fat Tuesday' or 'Pancake Tuesday', is the last day before Lent, a period of fasting and reflection in the Christian calendar.
-
Changing weather could be the reason for double weekend seal rescuesIt’s pupping season for grey seals in the Northumberland Strait. Normally that would happen on the ice. Baby seals can’t swim, so they need to be born on a solid surface.