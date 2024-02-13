Halifax police investigate Barrington Street stabbing

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a stabbing that happened in Halifax Monday night.

Police say two men had an altercation with the victim at about 8:40 p.m. near the 2100 block of Barrington Street.

One of the men stabbed the victim, who was not known to them, and then fled on foot, according to a news release.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect with the knife as a man in his 40s, about six-feet-two-inches tall.

Police describe the other suspect as a white man in his 40s, with grey facial hair and wearing a green camouflage coat.

If anyone has information related to the incident, police ask they contact 902-490-5020 or reach out to Crime Stoppers.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.