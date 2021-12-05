Halifax police investigate break-ins at two schools
Police in Halifax are investigating after two schools were broken into early Sunday morning.
Police say they responded to an intrusion alarm at Halifax Central Junior High on Preston St. around 2:35 a.m.
Officers searched the school after they noticed signs of a break and enter, but no one was found.
Just minutes later, around 2:40 a.m., a second alarm was reported nearby at Sir Charles Tupper School on Cambridge St.
Police conducted a search of that school, and no suspects were found there either.
Police say both break-ins are being investigated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.
