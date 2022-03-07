Cyclist rushed to Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries after collision

A cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in downtown Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision at Hollis and Prince streets at about 3:25 p.m. Monday.

Police say the cyclist was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Hollis Street was closed to traffic at Prince Street and police were advising drivers to use alternate routes to avoid delays Monday afternoon.

Hollis Street has since reopened to traffic.

The incident is under investigation and police say further details will follow when they become available.

