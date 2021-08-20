Halifax police investigate daylight bank robbery on Quinpool Road

Police in Halifax are investigating after a man robbed a bank in the city on Friday afternoon.

According to Halifax Regional Police, just after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, a man entered the CIBC Bank located at 6429 Quinpool Rd.

Police say bank staff noticed the man acting suspiciously, and moments later he displayed what appeared to be a firearm.

Police say the man made threats and demanded cash. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken and the suspect fled the bank. No staff were injured.

Officers searched the area but could not locate a suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, average height and medium build, wearing a black coat with a Nike swoosh and the word ‘Nike’ on the left chest area, track pants, and a mask that only showed his eyes.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.