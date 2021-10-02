Halifax police investigate gas station robbery
Police in Halifax are investigating after a gas station was robbed on Friday night.
Halifax Regional Police says at 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 1, officers responded to a reported robbery at the Esso Gas Bar located at 7151 Chebucto Road.
According to police, a night clerk said that a man had entered the store, indicated he had a weapon and demanded cigarettes. No weapons were seen.
An undisclosed amount of cigarettes were stolen as well as a sum of cash. The cash was located nearby during the investigation.
Police describe the suspect as a white man, five-foot-nine-inches tall, thin build, short hair, wearing black sweat pants and black hoodie with “Real Tree” logo written on the chest in white, red sneakers with white soles.
Police patrol members and a K-9 dog were deployed but the suspect was not located.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 3, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Sunday, Oct. 3.
-
Two people clinging to life after Mulmur crashTwo people have been airlifted to Toronto trauma centres following a crash in Mulmur Township.
-
The Pas RCMP locate missing manRCMP in The Pas are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
-
Henry, Bane score touchdowns for Stampeders in 23-17 win over RoughridersMalik Henry and Shawn Bane scored the first touchdowns of their CFL careers for the Calgary Stampeders in a 23-17 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.
-
Volunteers prepare veteran grave markers for Remembrance DayVolunteers came together on Saturday to tidy up a local cemetery with veteran grave markers ahead of Remembrance Day.
-
Witnesses say an individual fell from a high rise in London, Ont. SaturdayThe area of Lyle Street and King Street in London was blocked off for several hours earlier today for an emergency situation on Saturday morning
-
Mounties search for southern Alberta armed robbery suspectThe search for a male suspect that robbed a business in southern Alberta on Saturday morning continues.
-
Marine heat waves could wipe out fish stocks, UBC study findsA new study from the University of British Columbia says extreme temperatures caused by climate change will eliminate hundreds of thousands of tonnes from the world's fishery catch in addition to decreasing fish stocks.
-
Abbotsford police search for missing 40-year-old womanPolice in Abbotsford are asking for leads on the whereabouts of Alisa Baker, a 40-year-old who hasn’t been seen since the evening of Sept. 22.