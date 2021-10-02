Halifax police investigate gas station robbery

Police in Halifax are investigating after a gas station was robbed on Friday night.

Halifax Regional Police says at 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 1, officers responded to a reported robbery at the Esso Gas Bar located at 7151 Chebucto Road.

According to police, a night clerk said that a man had entered the store, indicated he had a weapon and demanded cigarettes. No weapons were seen.

An undisclosed amount of cigarettes were stolen as well as a sum of cash. The cash was located nearby during the investigation.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, five-foot-nine-inches tall, thin build, short hair, wearing black sweat pants and black hoodie with “Real Tree” logo written on the chest in white, red sneakers with white soles.

Police patrol members and a K-9 dog were deployed but the suspect was not located.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.