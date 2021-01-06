Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a large number of power tools and construction materials were stolen from a construction site in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police say on Monday they received reports of a break and enter at a building under construction at 112 Tacoma Drive.

Investigators believe the suspect, or suspects, entered the building on New Year’s Eve and stole tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of industrial-grade power tools and buildings materials.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.