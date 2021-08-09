Halifax police investigate report of shots fired in Dartmouth
Staff
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in Dartmouth early Monday morning.
Police say they were told the incident happened in the area of Demetreous and Bras Dor lanes at 4:45 a.m.
"Officers located a number of spent shell casings on the ground. At this time, no injuries have been reported," Halifax police said in a news release.
Police are asking anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the incident to contact police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.
-
N.S. RCMP investigate home invasion where occupants were allegedly assaulted with baseball bat: RCMPRCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a home invasion that took place in Chapel Island, N.S. Sunday morning.
-
City of Windsor and feds ink 'collaboration' deal to designate Ojibway as national urban parkAfter decades of trying to link up and protect a series of west-Windsor parks, the federal government is announcing a statement of collaboration signed with the City of Windsor to ultimately designate the Ojibway complex as a national urban park.
-
B.C. rolling out free transit for kids starting in SeptemberBritish Columbia’s youngest residents will be able to ride all forms of public transit for free starting next month.
-
10-year-old boy dead following farm accident on Friday: Manitoba RCMPA 10-year-old boy died following an incident at a Manitoba farm site Friday afternoon.
-
Shoreline residents take beach development protest 'to the sand'Building sand sculptures isn't usually done in protest, but the construction of a sand model of a commercial development proposed for Port Elgin’s waterfront is how some project opponents have decided to get their message across to visitors and locals alike.
-
Community Support Centre hosts school backpack campaign this weekThe Community Support Centre (CSC) will once again be giving out backpacks for students to ensure they’re prepared to head back to the classroom.
-
N.S. RCMP investigate suspicious death in EskasoniRCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a 30-year-old Eskasoni man.
-
4 reports of shots fired filed over 3-hour period; Surrey Mounties arrest suspectA man was arrested over the weekend in connection to multiple reports of shots being fired that Surrey Mounties said appear to be connected.
-
Alberta pediatricians voice child safety concerns ahead of planned elimination of COVID-19 testing, tracingPediatricians across Alberta are calling on the province to reconsider the impending removal of COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and mandated isolation, which they say places families at risk.