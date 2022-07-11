Halifax police investigate reports that man was taking photos, trying to touch women at mall
Halifax Regional Police are investigating reports that a man was taking photos of women and trying to touch them at a mall in Dartmouth, N.S., on Saturday.
Police responded to Mic Mac Mall around 2:45 p.m., after mall security received reports that a man was taking images of women without their knowledge and trying to touch them in a sexual manner.
When security officers approached the man, police say he fled the scene and left in a vehicle.
The man is described as white and in his 20s. He is about five-foot-eight inches tall with a thin build and wore his dark hair in a ponytail. At the time of the incident, he wore a black shirt that had text on the front, black pants, and a green baseball hat.
He was driving a newer model red Hyundai Elantra hatchback that did not have a licence plate.
Anyone who reported the incident to mall security, who was approached by the man, or has information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
