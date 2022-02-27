Halifax police investigate shooting incident after man arrives at hospital

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting incident after a man arrived at a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

On Sunday around 1:40 a.m., police say they responded to a local hospital after receiving report of a 23-year-old man who had a gunshot wound.

According to police, it is believed the man was shot by an unknown suspect while attending a party in the Dartmouth area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information are to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.